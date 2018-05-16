DOMO Engineering Plastics to Exhibit at Plastpol 2018

PREMNITZ, Germany, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DOMO Engineering Plastics will be participating at the upcoming Plastpol 2018 in Kielce, Poland from the 22nd to the 25th of May 2018 at hall E, booth E-28.

DOMO Chemicals

DOMO Engineering Plastics is part of DOMO Chemicals, a German based, worldwide operating polyamide expert and material engineering company. The strength of its full range offer on the East European market is its high and stable worldwide reputed product quality and expertise, its customized service, and its innovative drive.

DOMO Engineering Plastics

Domo Engineering Plastics has production facilities in Germany, Italy, US, India and China. Our local sales, customer service and technical service teams are dedicated to provide solutions for a multitude of industries, from automotive, to E&E, oil and gas, sports & leisure, consumer goods and industrial applications.

Products highlighted on the Plastpol are DOMAMID, polyamide PA6 and PA66 based compounds for developed for high fluidity, stiffness and aesthetic appeal, ECONAMID, PA6 and PA66 compounds, based on environmentally sustainable feedstock (low CO 2 footprint), offering a sustainable choice for many applications in a wide variety of markets and THERMEC, compounds with enhanced performance at high temperatures.

DOMO will also showcase 2 new materials, ECONAMIDAIR, a carbon fiber reinforced sustainable polyamide range for lightweight and sustainability solutions with top mechanical performances, and THERMEC ZED, designed for high-end 3D applications.

About DOMO Engineering Plastics

To learn more visit us at https://www.domochemicals.com/en/products/engineering-plastics