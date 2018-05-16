Biocides Market to Witness Enhanced Application in Food & Beverage Sectors Till 2022 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global Biocides Market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to rising demand from end-user industries including paint & coatings, personal healthcare, food & beverage and water treatment. Furthermore, growing need for portable water in industrial and domestic application primarily due to rising population is anticipated to drive the market growth over the next eight years. In addition, the growing awareness of biocides in food & beverage application is further projected to propel the sector demand over the forecast period. The market is projected to witness proliferated demand over the next eight years owing to increasing application for water treatment, rising need to control microbial growth in food & beverage and growing utilization of cosmetic products. However, growing stringent regulation imposed on manufacturers due to rising environmental concerns coupled with increasing fluctuation in the raw material prices has enabled the market to witness hindered growth over the next eight years.

The market is segmented by product into metallic compounds, halogen compounds, organosulfur, phenolic, organic acids, nitrogen, and others. Halogen compound segment was accounted for more than 25% market share in 2015 and expected to witness similar trend over the next eight years owing to its low cost and increasing its raw material availability such as bromine, chlorine, and iodine. The metallic compound segment is anticipated to report the fastest growth over the forecasted period owing to increasing the need for clean water coupled with growing application as disinfectants in water treatment plants and cooling towers. Organosulfurs segment is also expected to witness proliferated growth by 2024 majorly due to rising awareness regarding products that possess antibacterial and antifungal properties to inhibit microorganism growth on metal or plastic surfaces.

Browse 89 page research report with TOC on "Global Biocides Market" at:https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biocides-market

The market is segmented by application into water treatment, personal care, paints & coatings, food & beverage, wood preservation, HVAC, boilers, oil & gas, fuels and others. Water treatment segment was accounted for more than 23% market share in 2015 and it is projected to witness similar trend over the forecast period owing to growing corrosion, microbial activity, scaling, and disposal in water treatment. The biocide market is highly competitive primarily to the presence of several domestic and international suppliers. Though, the sector has the presence of various new players, who face difficulty in competing with other major companies in terms of functionalities, features, quality, and services. Over the forecast period, the growing new product development activities coupled with increasing adoption of new technologies for achieving operational efficiency has enabled the competition to become more aggressive. On a contrary, few major players through continuous R&D endeavors coupled with growing expertise knowledge in the industry have enabled them to witness competitive edge, thus propelling the overall growth of the sector over the next eight years.

North America and Europe are anticipated to witness major market share over the forecast period owing to the growing end-user demand from industries including food & beverage, oil & gas, and personal care. Asia Pacific is anticipated to account for fastest growth over the forecast period primarily due to the growing expansion activity by paint & coating industry primarily on account of rapid industrialization coupled with rising infrastructural development activities. India, China, and Japan are anticipated to witness the highest share in the region majorly owing to the rising disposable income coupled with growing foreign investments. The Middle East & Africa is projected to see significant growth by 2020 mainly owing to increasing urbanization, industrialization, and globalization. The sector has huge potential in this region primarily owing to rising per capita income and foreign investments.

Key players in the market include Dow Microbial Control, ISP, Thor Specialties, Lubrizol, Troy Corporation, BASF, Lanxess, and Clariant. The market is highly consolidated having more than 30% market share by major players. The major players generally tend to retain their market share through new product development and through attaining operational efficiency. These players through continuous R&D endeavors focus on building a wide distribution network that supports the overall market to report significant growth over the forecast period. Companies through strategic expansions and mergers & acquisitions have been trying to cater large volume of customers with products that are cost-effective and high quality.

Browse reports of similar category available withMillion Insights:

Cupferron Market

Chromatography Resin Market

Amines Market

Metalworking Fluid Market

Biocides Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Halogen Compound

• Metallic Compounds

• Organosulfurs

• Organic acids

• Phenolic

• Nitrogen

• Others

Biocides Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• Water Treatment

• Food and Beverage

• Personal Care

• Wood Preservation

• Paints and Coatings

• Others

Biocides Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2012 - 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• RoW

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/