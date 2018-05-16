Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the anaplastic thyroid cancer market. The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat anaplastic thyroid cancer.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the coming years.

Anaplastic thyroid cancer market overview

Anaplastic thyroid cancer is also called as the "anaplastic thyroid carcinoma." It is one of the fastest growing thyroid cancers. It is also known as undifferentiated thyroid cancer, as the cells do not look or behave like typical thyroid cells. Anaplastic thyroid cancer typically starts within the thyroid as growth or bump in the thyroid that quickly grows out of the otherwise normal thyroid tissue. This type of cancer spreads very rapidly.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for oncology, "Anaplastic thyroid cancer is an uncommon tumor and accounts for only 2%-5% of total thyroid tumors. This type of tumor emerges from the follicular cells of the thyroid gland."

Anaplastic thyroid cancer segmentation

This market research report segments the anaplastic thyroid cancer market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy and combination therapy, RoA (oral and intravenous), therapeutic modalities (small molecules and monoclonal antibody), targets for drugs under development (interleukin (IL), glucocorticoid receptor (GCR), and undisclosed), drugs under development (phase I, phase I/II, phase II, and pre-clinical), indications covered (anaplastic thyroid cancer and metastatic anaplastic thyroid cancer). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

