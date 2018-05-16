Cantargia's Immuno-oncology Project CAN04 Shows Promise in Additional Cancer Forms

STOCKHOLM, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Cantargia AB today announces that the company has generated novel data showing high levels of interleukin-1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in tumors from patients with liver cancer, esophageal cancer as well as head and neck cancer. In addition, Cantargia's lead candidate CAN04, an IL1RAP binding antibody in clinical trials, showed potent antitumor activity in in vitro models of these cancer forms.

Cantargia has previously presented data showing that IL1RAP is overexpressed on tumor cells from patients with e.g. non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer and various forms of leukemia. Cantargia is developing an antibody for cancer treatment, CAN04, which is designed to stimulate eradication of IL1RAP expressing tumor cells and blocks IL1RAP signaling. CAN04 is currently investigated in a phase I/IIa clinical trial (CANFOUR) against non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Cantargia has now generated novel data showing that several additional solid tumor forms also overexpress IL1RAP. Tumors from patients with liver cancer, esophageal cancer or head and neck cancer showed high expression of IL1RAP. At least 80% of the patients with these cancer forms overexpress moderate to strong levels of IL1RAP on the tumor cells, which is relevant levels for antibody therapy. The need for new medications in these tumor types is very high.

CAN04 was also tested in different cell line models representing liver cancer, esophageal cancer and head and neck cancer respectively. In all models, CAN04 could stimulate immune cells to kill the IL1RAP-expressing tumor cells with high efficiency.

"The current focus for our lead project CAN04 is treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer, supported by strong preclinical data. Our new findings, showing that IL1RAP expression is common in several solid tumors, open up new exciting opportunities and support future activities in additional cancer forms", Göran Forsberg, Cantargia's CEO says.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46-(0)46-275-62-60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

This constitutes information that Cantargia AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 16 May 2018, at 11:30 a.m.

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg.no. 556791-6019, is a biotech company that is developing antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases. The original discovery by the research team behind Cantargia was the overexpression of a specific target molecule, interleukin 1 receptor accessory protein (IL1RAP) in leukemic stem cells. Subsequent research has also identified IL1RAP in many other forms of cancer. The company's main project, the CAN04 antibody targeted at IL1RAP, is being studied in the CANFOUR clinical phase I/IIa study, where the primary focus is on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. CAN04 has two modes of action: it blocks the function of IL1RAP and stimulates the immune system to destroy tumour cells. Cantargia's second project, currently in the research phase, is aimed at developing an IL1RAP-binding antibody that is optimised for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North (ticker: CANTA). Sedermera Fondkommission is the company's Certified Adviser. More information about Cantargia is available at http://www.cantargia.com.

