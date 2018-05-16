Menswear specialist Moss Bros announced the retirement of its chairman on Wednesday as it reported an improvement in trading. In an update for the 15 weeks to 12 May, the company said its overall performance has improved since its last update in March, with the anticipated recovery in stock availability on track and the stock position "much improved" from the early weeks of the year. Total sales were down 2.4% on last year, while total like-for-like sales were 5.2% lower, both of which mark an ...

