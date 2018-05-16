TI Fluid Systems said first quarter revenues fell 3.8% to 869m due to currency headwinds. The company, which makes automotive fluid storage, carrying and delivery systems for light vehicles, said on a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 2.6% year-on-year over year and exceeded the growth in global light vehicle production by 3.3%, in line with expectations. In Europe and Africa, revenue grew 1.1% at constant currency or 0.8% above light vehicle production volume growth in that region. ...

