Mitchells & Butlers posted its half-year results for the 28 weeks to 14 April on Wednesday morning, reporting adjusted like-for-like sales growth of 1.6%, and growth adjusted for the impact of snowy weather earlier in the year of 2.5%. The FTSE 250 pubco said like-for-like sales growth stood at 5.8% over Easter weekend, which moved into the first half this year. Its adjusted operating profit for the period slipped to £141m from £149m for the same period last year, and its adjusted earnings per ...

