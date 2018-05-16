Housebuilder Crest Nicholson reported strong sales growth for the first half of the year but profit margins are being squeezed by the softer housing market, sending its shares to 16-month lows. Directors warned that operating margins for the full year and next year are expected to be at the bottom end of its 18-20% guided range, reflecting generally flat pricing as build costs rose 3-4%. In a trading update covering the six months to 30 April, average selling prices rose 5% to £439,000 thanks ...

