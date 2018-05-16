FXCM, Inc.: FXCM Group to Host its First Algo Trading Summit

LONDON, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (https://www.fxcm.com/uk) ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services, invites algo traders and enthusiast to join FXCM and industry experts for an intensive day of discussions, education and networking at the FXCM's first Algo Trading Summit. (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=AlgoSummit-2018-05-16&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)The summit features 11 free workshops providing an ideal learning environment for Quants, Data Scientists, Programmers, and Algo Traders.

Join FXCM, key note speaker Rob Carver (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/rob-carver), Yves Hilpisch (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/yves-hilpisch) along with a group of algo experts this summer in the heart of London on 15th June at the Grange St. Paul's Hotel to pose questions live and learn. Attendees will also be able to leverage FXCM's market data solutions (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/market-data/) for volume, price and sentiment data to develop powerful market insights to help drive their algo trading.

Main Presentations!

Rob Carver (Keynote) (https://fxpress.dev.fxcorp.prv/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/rob-carver) Trading Strategies That Are Designed Not Fitted Yves Hilpisch (https://fxpress.dev.fxcorp.prv/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/yves-hilpisch) Artificial Intelligence and Algorithmic Trading - A use case based on FXCM's REST API

With a range of algo experts on hand to offer practical tips and personal guidance, register (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=AlgoSummit-2018-05-16&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) today and don't miss out on this opportunity to network with like-minded algo traders and professionals. Seating is limited!

Sign up and learn more about the speakers at: https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/ (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/algo-trading-summit-2018/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=AlgoSummit-2018-05-16&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4)

Prior to the event, learn more about FXCM's suite of award-winning tools, including premium API Services (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/api-trading/) , Market Data (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/algorithmic-trading/market-data/), and the FXCM Apps Store (https://www.fxcmapps.com/?mboxSession=1480952620521-889998&cmp=70160000000OcdcAAC&_ga=1.181096743.1293337301.1468438579) or review documentation on all four APIs, REST API (https://fxcm.github.io/rest-api-docs/), FIX API (https://github.com/fxcm/FIXAPI), Java API (https://github.com/fxcm/JavaAPI), and a ForexConnect API (https://github.com/fxcm/ForexConnectAPI), sample codes, real case studies and more here: https://github.com/fxcm/ (https://github.com/fxcm/).

To open a live (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/open-account/) account, traders can contact an FXCM specialist at info@fxcm.co.uk (mailto:info@fxcm.co.uk) or call +44 (0)207398 4050.

About FXCM:

FXCM (http://www.fxcm.com/uk/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=EffectiveSpreads-2018-05-02&CMP=SFS-70160000000NGNTAA4) is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, spread betting and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro (https://www.fxcmpro.com/) provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Trading forex/CFD's on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors as you could sustain losses in excess of deposits. Leverage can work against you. The products are intended for retail and professional clients. Due to the certain restrictions imposed by the local law and regulation, German resident retail client(s) could sustain a total loss of deposited funds but are not subject to subsequent payment obligations beyond the deposited funds. Be aware and fully understand all risks associated with the market and trading. Prior to trading any products offered by Forex Capital Markets Limited (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=93d8bbac13cf4073af768232af7d2e82&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=), inclusive of all EU branches, FXCM Australia Pty. Limited (https://www.fxcm.com/au/legal/trading-execution-risks/?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=755608d49f464df39c2bca8459fc65c0&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=), any affiliates of aforementioned firms, or other firms within the FXCM group of companies [collectively the "FXCM Group"], carefully consider your financial situation and experience level. If you decide to trade products offered by FXCM Australia Pty. Limited ("FXCM AU") (AFSL 309763), you must read and understand the Financial Services Guide (https://docs.fxcorporate.com/financial-services-guide-au.pdf?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=b966c8725ed74d3eb41474900775757c&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=), Product Disclosure Statement (https://www.fxcm.com/au/legal/product-disclosure-statements/?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&elqTrackId=a1a7418522054c6d8e2444a6abc61b6f&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1&elqCampaignId=) and Terms of Business (http://s202.t.en25.com/e/er?utm_campaign=2018%2005%2014%20FXCM%20LTD%20ENG%20%20CRS%20Reporting%20-%20Corporate%20IB%20-%20Clients%20ECXYZ&utm_medium=email&utm_source=Eloqua&s=202&lid=8233&elqTrackId=1d33889c54bb4f0b89e3dd4953114e11&elq=76a3b8ee96624403bf3b7291136b8695&elqaid=17933&elqat=1). The FXCM Group may provide general commentary which is not intended as investment advice and must not be construed as such. Seek advice from a separate financial advisor. The FXCM Group assumes no liability for errors, inaccuracies or omissions; does not warrant the accuracy, completeness of information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. Read and understand the Terms and Conditions on the FXCM Group's websites prior to taking further action.

Read full disclaimer. (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/legal/trading-execution-risks/)

Jaclyn Sales, 646-432-2463

Vice-President, Corporate Communications

jsales@fxcm.com (mailto:jsales@fxcm.com)