Keystone Investment Trust Plc As at close of business on 15-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 2041.52p INCLUDING current year revenue 2075.48p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1992.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 2026.72p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---