Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-May-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 407.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 415.90p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.43p INCLUDING current year revenue 412.07p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---