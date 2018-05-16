Crystal Amber Fund Limited - PDMR Shareholding
London, May 16
16 May 2018
Crystal Amber Fund Limited
(the "Company")
Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
The Company has been notified that the Investment Manager, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited, a PDMR of the Company has purchased 20,643 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the transaction, Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited holds 3,530,930 Ordinary Shares in the Company (equivalent to 3.62 per cent. of the Company's voting rights). The Company has also been notified that Mr Juan Morera, an employee of the Company's Investment Adviser, has sold a total of 20,643 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Following the transaction, Mr Morera holds no Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Details of the transaction(s) can be found in the Notification of Dealing Forms below.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Investment Manager
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£2.19
|Volume(s)
20,643
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal amount
20,643
£2.19
£45,208.17
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Juan Morera
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Employee of Investment Adviser
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Crystal Amber Fund Limited
|b)
|LEI
|213800662E2XKP9JD811
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES
GG00B1Z2SL48
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
£2.19
|Volume(s)
20,643
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
- Principal Amount
20,643
£2.19
£45,208.17
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|15 May 2018
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM Market
