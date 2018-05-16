

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's industrial orders increased in March after falling in the previous two months, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



Industrial orders climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in March, reversing a 0.8 percent fall in February.



Domestic demand rose 1.5 percent over the month, while export orders slid by 0.8 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth in orders eased to 2.6 percent in March from 2.8 percent in the preceding month.



Data also showed that industrial turnover increased 0.8 percent monthly in March, after remaining flat in February.



Annually, industrial sales grew at a faster pace of 3.6 percent, following a 2.7 percent rise in the previous month.



