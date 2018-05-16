Results based on 2017 French IT Outsourcing Study by Whitelane Research

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd. (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company ranked number one in the overall customer satisfaction, in the European IT outsourcing study conducted by Whitelane Research. The French study is part of Whitelane's annual extensive IT outsourcing survey. LTI is positioned well above the industry average on several Key Performance Indices such as Service Delivery, Relationship, Commercial, and Transformation.

The study compared leading service providers on eight performance indicators viz. Service delivery, Account management, Proactivity, Price level, Contractual flexibility, Innovation, Transformation, Business understanding. Based on client ratings, LTI scored an impressive average of 80% satisfaction. Whitelane's IT Outsourcing study was conducted with senior-level executives that have an influence on corporate IT strategy and IT sourcing decisions. Both organizations with large IT budgets as well as organizations that have outsourced a significant amount of their IT processes, receive an invitation to participate in the research.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO and Managing Director, LTI said, "France is an important market for us and our top rank in the customer satisfaction study by Whitelane reflects our investments and strong leadership team in the country. This acknowledgment strengthens our resolve to be the most customer-centric provider globally and to deliver superior services by leveraging our deep domain expertise and strong partnerships."

Jef Loos, Head Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research said, "France is a highly competitive market, and we evaluated close to 500 unique IT outsourcing contracts held by over 145 of the top IT spending organizations for this study. LTI consistently scored well on all parameters and ranked the highest in Proactivity, Transformation, and Business understanding. The company's position is a recognition of its investments in building a next generation, best-of-breed services partner."

LTI has offices across European region and in November 2017, the company announced the acquisition of Luxembourg based Syncordis Consulting along with its identified subsidiaries in UK, France and Luxembourg.

About LTI

Larsen Toubro Infotech (NSE: LTI, BSE: 540005) is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 250 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 27 countries, we go the extra mile for our clients and accelerate their digital transformation with LTI's Mosaic platform enabling their mobile, social, analytics, IoT and cloud journeys. Founded 20 years ago as a subsidiary of Larsen Toubro Limited, our unique heritage gives us unrivaled real-world expertise to solve the most complex challenges of enterprises across all industries. Each day, our team of more than 20,000 LTItes enable our clients to improve the effectiveness of their business and technology operations, and deliver value to their customers, employees and shareholders. Find more at www.Lntinfotech.com or follow us at @LTI_Global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005526/en/

Contacts:

Larsen Toubro Infotech Ltd.

Neelian Homem

PR & Media Relations India

+91-900-434-5540

neelian.homem@lntinfotech.com

or

Karin Bakis

PR Media Relations USA

+1-978-998-1578

karin.bakis@lntinfotech.com

or

Katrina Dixon

PR Media Relations Europe

+44-771-475-3308

Katrina.dixon@lntinfotech.com