NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5493003K5E043LHLO706 The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 15 May 2018 were: 206.10c Capital only USD (cents) 152.70p Capital only Sterling (pence) 212.64c Including current year income USD (cents) 157.55p Including current year income Sterling (pence) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date. 3. Following the share issuance of 1,000,000 ordinary shares on 12 April 2018, the Company has 194,991,108 ordinary shares in issue .