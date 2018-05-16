Global intellectual property (IP) attorney firm Murgitroyd has bolstered its European presence with a number of key new hires.

Steven Suèr, based in the firm's Aberdeen office, has joined its energy team in a director, patents role from Kent-based IP attorney firm Graham Watt Co. LLP, where he worked as a partner. Prior to that, he was a partner at London-based Ablett Stebbing. Steven is a highly experienced patent attorney specialising in mechanical engineering inventions, with particular expertise in the oil and gas sector, working with clients to secure them patent, trade mark and design protection.

Dr Laura Fè joins the firm's Munich office in a senior patent attorney role from German IP practice Kador Partner. Laura is a chemistry and materials specialist and has held previous positions as IP departmental head at Chiesi Farmaceutici and in-house patent counsel with Novartis. Laura has extensive experience in patent prosecution and opposition strategy before the European Patent Office.

Trade mark and design attorney Elena Brioschi has joined the firm's Milan office, bringing a host of commercial experience with her, including running her own Milan and Padua-based IP consultancy prior to joining Murgitroyd. She has also held previous roles with Vicenza-based IP practice Studio Bonini and plastics business Stefanplast. Elena has particular expertise of brand protection in the jewellery sector, and European and Italian trade mark, design and copyright issues relating to this.

The firm has also recently hired four new trainee patent attorneys in its Glasgow and Aberdeen offices. Jamie Ingram and Helen Lavery (both Glasgow) specialise in the life sciences and chemistry fields and Andy Caulfield (Glasgow)and Andrew MacLennan (Aberdeen)both come from an engineering background - Andy being a mechanical engineering specialist and Andrew having expertise in the electronics area. All will look to qualify as UK and European patent attorneys.

Gordon Stark, Chief Operations Officer, said: "This is an exciting time for Murgitroyd, as we make further key appointments to our patent and trade mark attorney pool, which is already one of the largest in Europe. We are delighted to have attracted new staff of the calibre of Steven, Laura and Elena.

"We're also investing in our future by recruiting top-class trainee talent, and we're glad that Jamie, Helen, Andy and Andrew chose Murgitroyd as the place to take the next step in their IP careers.

These key additions to our attorney and trainee staff will allow us to further strengthen our pan-European offering to our clients, ensuring streamlined and seamless IP advice across all key European jurisdictions".

