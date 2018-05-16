

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK investment intentions remained moderate reflecting continued uncertainty around Brexit, according to Agents' summary of business conditions from Bank of England.



Investment intentions were positive in business services and manufacturing. Consumer services firms' intentions remained weak.



Growth in labor cost edged up, reflecting slightly higher pay settlements than in 2017. Pay settlements had typically been in the 2.5-3.5 percent range, with higher awards targeted at retaining staff with key skills.



Recruitment difficulties had broadened across skills and sectors, which was reported to be partly due to reduced availability of EU migrant workers.



Consumer spending growth eased markedly partly due to adverse weather, data showed.



