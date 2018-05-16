

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's foreign trade surplus increased in March, as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to EUR 4.03 billion in March from EUR 3.96 billion in February.



In the corresponding month last year, the surplus was EUR 4.86 billion.



Both exports and imports declined by 5.0 percent and 9.0 percent, respectively in March from a month earlier.



On an unadjusted basis, exports decreased 7.0 percent annually in March, while imports registered a moderate increase of 0.3 percent.



