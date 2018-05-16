Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion

Growing roster of European brands choose Talkdesk to expand profitability and improve customer experience

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkdesk, the enterprise contact center platform and fastest growing Contact Center as a Service provider, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at Salesforce World Tour London. Talkdesk, which has grown revenue year-over-year in Europe and doubled the number of European customers in the past year, continues to expand its global footprint to meet increasing enterprise customer demand for dynamic, cloud-based contact center solutions.

At Salesforce World Tour London on May 18, Talkdesk experts are available to answer questions at their expo hall booth and in the Talkdesk Lounge located in the center of Content Hall. Both are open throughout the day to all 10,000 attendees.

"We are excited to interact with our growing roster of European customers and engage 10,000 attendees with Talkdesk's innovative contact center technologies," said Tiago Paiva, CEO of Talkdesk. "As demands on customer experience teams intensify, companies are turning away from legacy systems towards the flexibility of cloud-based solutions. Global customers choose Talkdesk to improve customer experience and satisfaction, which have a direct impact on growth and profitability in today's customer experience economy."

Talkdesk's Gold Sponsorship at Salesforce World Tour London builds upon significant momentum in the European contact center solutions market. In less than 18 months, Talkdesk increased its European footprint by adding major enterprise brands including Aedas Homes, Bambora, DEKRA, Edenred, and Glintt. Their development center in Portugal, which employs over 200 people, and data centers in Ireland and Frankfurt, solidifies Talkdesk's commitment to the European market.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk Enterprise Contact Center Platform empowers companies to continuously improve customer experience. With enterprise class performance and consumer-like ease of use, Talkdesk easily adapts to the evolving needs of sales and support teams and their end-customers, resulting in increased customer satisfaction, productivity and cost savings. Over 1,400 innovative enterprises around the world with thousands of seats, including IBM, Acxiom and Zumiez rely on Talkdesk to power their customer interactions.

