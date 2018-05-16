

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - The General Court of the European Union ordered that the European Commission must re-examine a request made by Lufthansa and Swiss airline concerning the waiver of their pricing commitments for the Zurich-Stockholm route.



However, the General Court dismissed Lufthansa's action so far as the Zurich-Warsaw route is concerned.



In 2005 the Commission cleared, subject to conditions, the planned acquisition of Swiss airline by Lufthansa, a founding member of Star Alliance.



Those conditions included compliance with commitments on pricing given by Lufthansa and Swiss airline in respect of the Zurich-Stockholm and Zurich-Warsaw routes. Those commitments provided that the merged entity would apply, each time it reduced a published fare on a comparable reference route, an equivalent reduction to the corresponding fares on those two routes. It was stipulated that that obligation would cease once a new air service provider began operations on the routes concerned.



By those commitments Lufthansa and Swiss airline addressed the Commission's concerns regarding competition on those two routes. First, those routes were operated only by Swiss and by Star Alliance partners and, secondly, Zurich and Stockholm airports were congested.



In 2013, Lufthansa and Swiss airline submitted a request to the Commission seeking a waiver of the fare commitments in question. They argued that a joint venture agreement entered into between Lufthansa and Swiss in 1995 had been terminated, that there had in the meantime been a change in the Commission's policy with respect to the treatment of alliance partners in the context of merger review and that there was competition between, on the one hand, Swiss and, on the other, SAS/LOT.



In 2016, the Commission rejected that request by a decision. It took the view that the conditions for a waiver of the commitments, which had been stipulated in the review clauses included in the 2005 clearance decision, were not met.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX