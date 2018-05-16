APR Applied Pharma Research sa (APR), the Swiss independent developer of science driven and patent protected healthcare products, today announces the publication in "Advances in skin wound care" (April 2018) of the results of a clinical pilot study on the efficacy and tolerability of NexodynAcidOxidizing Solution (AOS), a sprayable Active Cleanser with ancillary antimicrobial activity developed for acute and chronic wound management

Results suggest how Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS), thanks to its synergic and distinctive physico-chemical properties, could play a key role in the management of chronic wounds as it promotes effectively wound rebooting by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process and favoring an optimized lesion closure

The pilot study was conducted with a prospective, single-arm design by Prof. Robert Strohal in Austria and engaged 30 patients with critically colonized or locally infected chronic leg ulcers of any origin. Along the study, Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) was applied on each leg ulcer at every dress change for 35 days together with a nonadherent gauze and a multi-purpose absorbent dressing.

By the end of the study period, treatment with Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) led to the full healing of 37% of the chronic wounds as well as to a significant decrease in wound size (P<.001). Moreover, thanks to Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) active cleansing properties, wound-associated infections were eliminated, together with a reduction in pH values and local bioburden covering the wound, whilst no reinfection of any examined wounds was observed during the study.

Based on the pilot study, it can be postulated that the application of NexodynAcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) contributes to normalize the pH value of chronic wounds and influence positively biochemical reactions pivotal for rebooting physiological healing process

Data also confirm Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) favorable safety and tolerability profile, especially relevant in chronic wounds, with no adverse events reported over the study duration, high levels of pain relief and comfort at application as well as wound-associated pain reduction.

Due to demographic changes in developed countries, chronic wound healing represents an emerging healthcare issue both from a clinical and social perspective: health care professionals agree that traditional therapeutic alternatives do not satisfactorily address the complex clinical picture.

According to a new market research, the Global Wound Cleanser Product market is anticipated to grow, from $1504.7 million in 2016 to $2171.4 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% (1)

"Nexodyn could fill the gap with the current demand from health care professionals and patients for a treatment option able to address the wound healing complexity" says Giorgio Reiner, Corporate R&D Director at APR "as it offers the possibility to actively cleanse the wound, thus creating the ideal conditions for wound rebooting".

As a science driven developer, APR is committed to provide a growing body of clinical evidence to further delineate Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) safety and efficacy profile as a wound rebooter.

Full publication "The Management of Critically Colonized and Locally Infected Leg Ulcers with an Acid-Oxidizing Solution: A Pilot Study" available at: https://journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/fulltext/2018/04000/The_Management_of_Critically_Colonized_and_Locally.5.aspx.

(1) Global Wound Cleanser Product Market Analysis and Forecast (2016-2023) by BSI Research.

About Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS)

Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) is a sprayable Active Cleanser with an ancillary antimicrobial activity developed for acute and chronic wound management.

A wide array of non-clinical experiments and clinical experiences and studies suggest Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) to perform as a Wound Rebooter by creating the ideal microenvironment to sustain the physiological healing process. Rebooting a wound, favoring an optimized lesion closure and ensuring a favorable safety and tolerability profile, is especially relevant with chronic wounds.

Developed based on APR's proprietary and patented technology TEHCLO, the product is a newly conceived solution with three main features: highly pure and stabilized hypochlorous acid (HClO >95% of free chlorine species), acidic pH (2.5 3.0) and high Reduction-Oxidation Potential (ORP >1.000 mV).

Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) is intended for use in the debridement, irrigation, cleansing and moistening of acute and chronic wounds (e.g. diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, vascular ulcers), post-surgical wounds, burns and other lesions.

As observed in non-clinical experiments and clinical experiences, Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) has synergic physico-chemical properties sustaining wound rebooting to the benefit of patients and HCPs who can rely on the reactivation of the physiological healing process concomitantly to protection and management of uncontrolled microbial growth. Nexodyn AcidOxidizing Solution (AOS) shows favorable tolerability, with no pain exacerbation, for prolonged periods of use and across the wound healing continuum.

For more info, please visit: http://www.apr.ch/apr-pharma-products/medical-prescription/nexodyn-wound-healing/nexodyn-formula

About APR Applied Pharma Research sa

APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and licenses science driven, value added products designed to address patient or consumer needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In particular, APR is currently focused on 2 (two) areas: (i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with our co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii) support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major markets combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different stage of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries with international sales on a worldwide basis.

