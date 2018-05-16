Freiburg - München (ots) - The International Solar Energy Society (ISES) will be an exhibitor at Intersolar Europe, taking place 20 to 22 June at the Messe Müchen exhibition center in Munich, Germany.



This year we are exhibiting together with the German ISES Section, the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Sonnenenergie (DGS). We invite everyone to visit us at booth A3.674 to learn more about ISES' role as a trusted voice for renewable energy, our diverse membership network, and upcoming events - particularly EuroSun 2018 which will take place in Rapperswil, Switzerland from 10-13 September, 2018.



EuroSun 2018



The 12th edition of the International Conference on Solar Energy for Buildings and Industry, EuroSun 2018, will take place in beautiful Rapperswil, Switzerland from the 10 - 13 September 2018. The conference will be hosted by HSR University of Applied Science Rapperswil on Lake Zürich. The event will provide a forum for scientists, engineers, architects, and representatives from industry and business to present and discuss their latest findings, developments and perspectives.



Cooperations



EuroSun 2018 will be organized in cooperation with the following conferences:



- 7th Swissolar Solar Heating Conference - 2nd SIGES Conference on the Simulation of Building-Integrated Energy Systems - 8th International Conference on Solar Air Conditioning.



More information may be found on the website: www.solaircon.com



Solar Energy Masters Course



As in recent years, a Solar Energy Course open for master students from interested (European) universities will be held in connection with EuroSun 2018 Congress. It is conducted by Prof. Dr. Klaus Vajen (University of Kassel, DE) and Prof. Dr. Andreas Häberle (University of Applied Sciences Rapperswil, CH).



For more details, please visit www.eurosun2018.org. Sponsorship opportunities are still available!



About ISES



ISES works to achieve 100% renewable energy for all, used efficiently and wisely, by providing the global energy community with a collective, scientifically credible voice and up-to-date information gathered and synthesized by its talented members.



ISES, a non-profit UN-accredited membership NGO founded in 1954, has a long history of being the trusted global advisor on renewable energy and this remains its core value.



ISES informs and connects its extensive, diverse membership of researchers, academics, professionals, practitioners, businesses, decision makers, and advocates in more than 100 countries. ISES promotes solar research and development, provides authoritative advice on renewable energy issues worldwide, advocates for a sustainable global solar industry, supports career growth of Young ISES members, and promotes energy education at all levels.



