Protective Clothing Market to Gain From Rapid Industrialization Till 2022| Million Insights

Global protective clothing market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, user type, and geography. Protective clothing involves garments or textile materials which are worn to safeguard personnel from coming in contact with hostile element or environment. It reduces the risk of the person wearing protective clothing from injury, damage or death. The degree of danger or exposure to risk varies according to the end user industries. Personal protective equipment (PPE) refers to protective clothing and accessories like helmets, goggles, gloves, air purifying respirators, etc. These are helpful for the responders to avoid injury and threat.

Hazmat suits or Hazardous materials suits are the part of PPPE which consists of full body garments and worn for the protection against hazardous materials by fire brigades, military, special forces, first responders, emergency responders, etc. The rising concerns regarding the safety of workers coupled with the increasing stringency of government regulations are by far the leading factor driving for protective clothing market. The booming demand for multifunctional protective clothing from end-user industries is also propelling the market.

Furthermore, the rapid industrialization along with improving economic conditions in emerging countries is providing a significant boost to the growth of the market. On the other side, the research and development of protective fabrics require hefty funds, which add to the overall price of protective clothing. High cost is another factor that hampers the growth of the protective clothing market.

The end users of the protective clothing market are protective clothing manufacturers, protective clothing manufacturers, raw material suppliers, service providers, and end users such as oil & gas, healthcare, construction & manufacturing and government bodies. On the basis of material type, the protective clothing market is segmented into polyolefins& blends, aramid & blends, polyolefins& blends, PBI, UHMW polyethylene, laminated polyesters, cotton fibres, various rubber, leather types and so on.PBI is expected to register the highest CAGR for protective clothing in the coming years. PBI registered highest CAGR owing to its high thermal and chemical stability, which unlike aramid fibers burns in air.

On the basis of application, the protective clothing market is segmented into thermal, chemical, mechanical, biological/ radiation, visibility and so on. On the basis of end-use industry, the protective clothing market is segmented into oil & gas, healthcare/ medical, construction & manufacturing, firefighting & law enforcement, military, mining and so on. The growing awareness about the precautions to be taken during a medical treatment increases demand for protective coating in the healthcare industry. Medical professionals face various types of hazards from chemicals, steel instruments, body fluid contaminations, and other infected particles. To prevent infection of bacteria from an affected body, protective clothing is necessary in the healthcare industry.

On the basis of user type, the protective clothing market is segmented into personal and industrial. On the basis of geography, the protective clothing market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Latin America market is known for protective clothing and is expected to grow at a high rate, owing to investments in various industries such as construction & manufacturing, oil & gas, healthcare, firefighting, health care, mining, and military. Emerging industries in developing countries of Latin America create favorable opportunities in regional and national market. Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina and Chile are major markets for protective clothing.

The key players of protective clothing industry are DUPONT, Honeywell, Lakeland, MSA, Uvex, Kimberly Clark, Bergeron, Delta Plus, Excalor, TEMPEX, SanCheong, STS, Firetex, Bar-Ray Products, Lite Tech Inc., Medical Index GmbH, Hoshina, ProTech, Infab Corporation, Wolf X-Ray Corporation, AADCO Medical Inc., Wiroma AG, Konston, Qingdao Chengyang Medical Equipment Factory, Shandong Longkou Modern Medical Packing and Equipment Factory, Qingdao Meikang Fireproof Materials Co.,Ltd., 3M Company, Ansell Limited and Sioen Industries.

