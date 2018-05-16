Exploration and development firm Premier Oil is on track to deliver a "material" reduction in debt this year, thanks to its Catcher project finally reaching the promised 60,000 barrels per day and Brent crude prices hitting their three-year highs. With production averaging 74,000 boe/d, Premier reiterated its full-year production guidance of 80,000 to 85,000 barrels of oil per day on Wednesday and, as a result, chief executive Tony Durrant said it was possible that the firm could slash net debt ...

