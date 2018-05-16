AIM-quoted online women's fashion brand Sosandar expects full-year revenues to be "no less than" £1.34m after like-for-like sales in the six months ended 31 March showed a 268% increase against the prior year. Sosandar saw record monthly revenues in March, with substantial momentum continuing into the new financial year, reflecting the impact of the company's marketing campaigns and increased brand awareness, showing the benefits of its investment into a variety of new marketing channels, the ...

