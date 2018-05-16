Annual inflation in the eurozone slowed to 1.2% in April from 1.3% the month before, well below the European Central Bank's target of close to but under 2%, data from Eurostat confirmed on Wednesday. The figure was in line with consensus expectations, with the biggest contribution coming from food, alcohol and tobacco, followed by services, energy and non-energy industrial goods. On the month, inflation came in at 0.3%, down from 1% in March and in line with expectations. The lowest annual rates ...

