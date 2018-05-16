

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's consumer price inflation accelerated for the second straight month in April, though slightly, the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 1.3 percent in April from 1.1 percent in March. Consumer prices have been rising since December 2016.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.3 percent annually in April and utility costs rose by 2.9 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.7 percent from March, when it increased by 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX