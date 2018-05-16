

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) said that it agreed to buy Abaxis Inc. (ABAX) for US$83 per share in cash or about $2.0 billion in aggregate.



The acquisition is expected to enhance Zoetis' presence in veterinary diagnostics, a category of the animal health industry with approximately 10% compound annual growth over the last three years.



Abaxis, founded in 1989 and headquartered in Union City, Calif., is a provider of diagnostic instruments and consumable discs, kits and cartridges to the animal health industry. Abaxis reported revenue of $244.7 million for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, an increase of 8% compared to its 2017 fiscal year.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and the approval of Abaxis shareholders. Zoetis expects to complete the acquisition before the end of 2018, and it intends to fund the purchase through a combination of existing cash and new debt.



Zoetis anticipates the transaction will have an impact on 2018 reported earnings related to customary closing activities; however, on an adjusted basis, the company does not expect a material impact. Zoetis will provide additional updates as the transaction progresses towards closing. Zoetis expects the transaction to be accretive to the company's earnings in 2019.



