KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced recognition of patient organizations from around the world holding a global awareness day for the condition hereditary angioedema (HAE). In support of this annual awareness day, KalVista is sponsoring and attending the HAE Global Conference to be held in Vienna, Austria on May 17-20th, 2018.

"Our sponsorship of the HAE Global Conference reflects our commitment to developing a best-in-class oral therapy, which we believe could meaningfully improve the quality of life for patients," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "We look forward to interacting with patients and caregivers at the Conference. We also intend to provide an update on our HAE portfolio in the next few months."

"HAE is a rare genetic disorder that causes swelling to various parts of the body, and can be fatal when the swelling affects the throat due to the risk of suffocation," explains Mr. Henrik Balle Boysen, Executive Director of HAEi, the international patient organization leading the day. "Global awareness initiatives such as the hae day :-) are necessary in order to help patients receive faster diagnosis and care to manage the disease."

As part of the awareness initiatives HAEi introduces "Support Family Testing" tools on the organization's campaign website www.haeday.org.

"As HAE is a hereditary disorder, it is very important to have other family members tested. To help patients in this process we have developed two documents for patients and one for physicians," says Mr. Balle Boysen.

HAEi is a global organization dedicated to raising awareness of C1 inhibitor deficiencies as HAE patients have a defect in the gene that controls a blood protein called C1-inhibitor, and therefore the disorder is also commonly referred to as C1-inhibitor deficiency. HAEi is a non-profit international network of presently 61 national HAE patient organizations spread across the globe.

"HAEi is established to promote co-operation, co-ordination and information sharing between HAE specialists and national HAE patient associations in order to help facilitate the availability of effective diagnosis and management of C1 inhibitor deficiencies throughout the world. Our purpose is to join the efforts and experience of the global HAE community to achieve optimal standards of care and treatment for all those patients affected by C1 inhibitor deficiencies," says Mr. Balle Boysen.

The 2018 hae day :-) coincides with patients, relatives, caregivers, and people from the industry walking part of the ancient pilgrimage Jakobsweg route though Vienna, Austria where the fourth HAE Global Conference is taking place.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The initial focus is on inhibitors of plasma kallikrein, which is an important component of the body's inflammatory response and which, in excess, can lead to increased vascular permeability, edema and inflammation. KalVista has developed a proprietary portfolio of novel, small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors initially targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company has created a structurally diverse portfolio of oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors and is advancing multiple drug candidates into Phase 1 clinical trials for HAE. KalVista's most advanced program, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor known as KVD001, has successfully completed its first-in-human study in patients with DME and began a Phase 2 clinical trial in 2017.

For more information, please visit www.kalvista.com.

