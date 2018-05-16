Goldbeck Solar shares the unfortunate details of a botched module supply deal with China Sunergy. To date, Goldbeck Solar claims it is yet to receive a single module.In 2017, Goldbeck Solar signed a module supply deal it would live to regret. Monika Leiner, purchasing manager at the German EPC company shares some learnings from the deal. Last autumn, Goldbeck Solar signed a PV module supply deal with China Sunergy. The former claims it has not yet received a single module, and has only been refunded a fraction of the deposit paid. As China does not have a dispute resolution process corresponding ...

