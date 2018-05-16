

HAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Douglas Group (DUGLY.PK, DUGLF.PK) reported that its profit for the six months ended March 31, 2018 declined to 59.0 million euros, from 61.8 million euros in the six months ended March 31, 2017.



Adjusted profit during the six months ended March 31, 2018 amounted to 80.3 million euros compared to 58.0 million euros in the prior-year period.



The financial result was negative 44.6 million euros compared to negative 34.1 million euros last year. The difference resulted mainly from positive valuation effects of derivative financial instruments amounting to 24.1 million euros, particularly offset by an amortization of a disagio accounting for 5.1 million euros, both in the six months ended March 31, 2017 and a reduction of interest expenses for our Term Loan B Facility totaling 3.6 million euros.



EBIT decreased by 5.9 million euros to 139.2 million euros from 145.1 million euros last year. This decrease resulted mainly from higher amortization and depreciation expenses in connection with acquisitions.



Sales for the period grew to 1.86 billion euros from 1.57 billion euros last year.



