SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced plans to partner with PROS (NYSE: PRO) to enhance the SAP Hybris Commerce solution for the travel industry with modern shopping and merchandising solutions. Integrating PROS airline-specific shopping and pricing functionality, as well as offer and order management, addresses the need of airlines to engage, retail or acquire digital customers, and sell to them using retailing capabilities. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), air passengers are expected to nearly double by 2036. Already today, there are more than 40 million online queries every month related to airfares, with four out of ten site visits coming from mobile devices.

The partnership was announced today in Houston at PROS Outperform 2018 customer conference in a joint presentation by Matthias Goehler, head of SAP Hybris Industry Solutions, and PROS CEO Andres Reiner.

"With our partnership, we plan to integrate a best-of-breed suite for airfare and ancillary shopping capabilities to our existing NDC-compliant omnichannel commerce solution to offer a one-stop retail shop to airlines," said Goehler. "PROS and SAP Hybris are entering into an agreement to offer a specific solution to airlines that will enable them to consolidate their solutions and save integration costs, which is designed to increase revenue with personalized offers across the entire customer journey and across all channels."

The integration of PROS software allows the SAP Hybris solution to combine shopping and merchandising capabilities for ATPCO fares and flight ancillaries with the customer engagement solution from SAP, consisting of SAP Hybris solutions for commerce, customer profile for a single consented view of the customer, and marketing for segmentation analytics and recommendation.

"We've partnered with SAP for almost a decade, delivering solutions that are integrated with SAP Hybris solutions, as well as their SAP ERP and CRM products," said Reiner. "Today we have many customers who rely on PROS and SAP together to power an intelligent commerce experience. We are pleased to expand our partnership beyond B2B to include the travel industry. Like many industries we serve, travel is undergoing a dramatic shift, driven by the need for solutions that enable companies to increase customer engagement and provide a better buying experience."

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a cloud software company powering the shift to modern commerce by helping companies create personalized and frictionless buying experiences for their customers. Fueled by dynamic pricing science and machine learning, PROS solutions make it possible for companies to price, configure and sell their products and services in an omnichannel environment with speed, precision and consistency. Our customers, who are leaders in their markets, benefit from decades of data science expertise infused into our industry solutions. To learn more, visit pros.com.

