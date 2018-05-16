Early stage biotechs developing innovative therapeutics and diagnostic approaches to fight brain-related diseases compete for valuable prizes in startup pitch competition

Scientist.com, the life science industry's leading online marketplace for outsourced research, and The Brain and Spine Institute incubator, iPEPS-ICM, the first innovation accelerator dedicated to brain diseases in France, are partnering to launch a call for biotech startups developing novel approaches to fighting CNS diseases as part of a pitch competition.

This startup call is aimed at helping young biotech entrepreneurs to fast track the development of their innovative projects in one of the most thriving research and innovation ecosystems in Europe. This competition is open to biotech startups worldwide in existence for less than two years developing a novel therapeutic and/or diagnostic approach with a main focus on central nervous system diseases (neuro-oncology, psychiatry, neurological disorders or preventive health).

"In the field of diseases of the nervous system, the probability that drug candidates reach the market is only 7%, compared with an average of 15%," stated Julien Elric, iPEPS incubator manager. "This outcome makes it very difficult for young enterprises to establish themselves in biotechnology. This startup competition is here to help young entrepreneurs to develop their innovation in the best environment, with 700 researchers at The Brain and Spine Institute, 25 state-of-the-art platforms, a LivingLab and a FabLab."

Applications can be submitted from May 28, 2018 through July 16, 2018 at ipeps.icm-institute.org/startupcall. An expert panel of judges will narrow the applicant field to 12 in its initial round of selections in early September. A second round of selections occurring in mid-September will determine the winner and one runner up. The winner will have the opportunity to pitch the project to an audience of investors and experts at an event scheduled for late September.

The grand prize winner receives 6 months free rent at iPEPS' state-of-the-art facilities located in Paris' 13th district, including consulting with experts in preclinical/clinical development as well as $10K in research services provided through the Scientist.com marketplace. One runner up will receive 3 months free rent at iPEPS and $6K in research services through the Scientist.com marketplace.

"Neurological disorders affect almost a billion people globally," commented Dan Kagan, PhD, COO of Scientist.com. "This science-based competition highlights novel approaches to these types of diseases and provides two early-stage companies the opportunity to take the next step in the development of their innovative ideas."

About Scientist.com

Scientist.com is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced research. The marketplace simplifies the entire research sourcing process, saving time and money and providing access to the latest innovative tools and technologies while maintaining full compliance with an organization's procurement policies. Scientist.com operates private enterprise marketplaces for most of the world's major pharmaceutical companies, VWR and the US National Institutes of Health (NIH). Since its founding in 2007, Scientist.com has raised more than $33 million from Leerink Transformation Partners, 5AM Ventures, Heritage Provider Network, Bootstrap Ventures and Hollywood producer Jack Giarraputo, among others. Visit scientist.com to learn more.

Join Scientist.com on social media: YouTube, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Google+ and Instagram.

About The Brain and Spine Institute

Located in the heart of the Pitié-Salpêtrière University Hospital Center, the first neurology hospital in France, The Brain and Spine Institute (ICM) is a strong link between basic research and the clinical world. The Institute consists of over 700 researchers and clinicians, 17 cutting-edge technological platforms and a 1000m² office space intended for incubation of startups. The objective is to produce ambitious research by combining scientific creativity and therapeutic purpose.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005449/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Scientist.com

Sean Preci

Director of Communications

+1 858-455-1300, ext. 401

marketing@scientist.com

or

For further information, please contact:

The Brain and Spine Institute

Axelle de Chaillé

axelle.dechaille@icm-institute.org

+33 (0)1.57.27.47.02 +33 (0)7.63.31.55.96

or

Mathilde Gratiot

mathilde.gratiot@icm-institute.org

+ 33 (0)1.57.27.41.87