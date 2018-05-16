Square Off Turns the Wizard's Chessboard Concept Into Reality

NEWARK, New Jersey and MUMBAI, India, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Infivention's Square Off has revolutionized the way the world will be playing chess.

The world's first telerobotic chess board, made in India

Three years back, two engineering students from KJ Somaiya College, Mumbai, had created a prototype of a chessboard that was designed to let chess lovers play against anyone in the world. Today, it has become a reality. Square Off is the world's first ever chess board that can connect chess players across the world. Not just that, it can think and make a move on its own too. It's alive, literally.

A chess enthusiast will always tell how chess doesn't feel real, if not played on a real board. Finally, here's a board that is every chess lover's dream. This incredible product from India has been gaining much love across the world, as the first batch of owners can't stop smiling watching the chess pieces move automatically. It takes players off-screen and lets them play against a faceless opponent - a friend, a family member or a stranger, sitting across the borders. No wonder that the media has been calling it as 'The Harry Potter chessboard'.

What's next after Kickstarter?

Obviously, an idea like this can stop at nothing. The Co-founder Bhavya Gohil says, "After being 1000% funded (Kickstarter+indiegogo) and delivering to our first set of backers, Square Off has taken that big leap. We have launched the website and have received amazing response as we opened our 2nd batch of bookings. Which means, additions of more boards, more off-screen happy players and a gigantic Square Off community."

The priority sale

The priority bookings opened on 19th April, 2018, only to the people who had signed-up earlier to express their interest in owning Square Off. And a special 20% discount was offered to them as compared to the regular 10% discount that Square Off has been offering on the website. The limited stock sale was a success as the chessboards got wiped out in flat 4 days. The production of the second batch has already begun in the factory based in China. Once they are ready, they'll be air-shipped to ensure quick delivery, which is within 2-4 weeks. And this time the shipping is free.

"An ever-improving experience is the key to happy customers. And that's the most important thing for us. That's why we want to keep making the playing experience better and better through firmware and app updates," says Co-founder Aatur Mehta. Here's a quick look at what the board offers today and what it will be capable of, in the future.

What the board has got today?

20 difficulty levels. A beginner or a grand master, Square Off can match up to everyone's chess capabilities

Challenge anyone across the globe, doesn't matter if they have a board or not

A battery that lasts for 30 games, play non-stop from anywhere

Auto reset, it means no hassle of arranging the pieces. The Grand Kingdom board magically resets on its own, so that the player is ready to get on to the new game, in no time

The board keeps getting better as it ages. New firmware updates keep pushing the improvements as one keeps learning from more and more games played across the globe

What the future has in store?

21 million chess.com players

Schedule a game: Chat with friends and arrange a game at a mutually convenient time

Export and share game: Play a game on Square Off, share it with friends, start a conversation

Leaderboard - See how well one ranks against his/her friends, and keep an eye on who is leading

Analyze game - Record games, analyze and learn from one's own moves

Train: Learn the best moves from the pros as the player get the best tips and tricks to ace the game

Prompt mode - AI drops a hint whenever needed, to help players learn and be a pro at it

Live streaming of games - Follow the favorite players, follow their moves in real time on your Square Off and learn, while they compete in tournaments across the globe

Tech Specs:

Chess Pieces: A set of 34 magnetic chess pieces + 2 extra queens with King's height - 2.5 inch

Board: Medium density fibre body with rosewood finish

Size of Kingdom set: 468*468*48mm

Weight: 8 lbs

Battery: 2200 mAh Li-ion battery (lasts up to 30 games)

Bluetooth: BLE 4.1

Processor: Arm cortex M0 32 bit processor

Magnetic Components: Compact 2-axis robotic arm with magnetic head under the board surface, to move the chess pieces

About Infivention

Bhavya Gohil and Aatur Mehta, the two engineering students from KJ Somaiya College, Mumbai, had created a prototype of a chessboard in 2014. A chessboard that was designed to let people play against anybody in the world, on a real board. They co-founded Infivention Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a consumer electronic start-up in 2015 to make this far-fetched concept a reality. Slowly they build an enthusiastic and collaborative team of 15 based out of India, China and the USA to design Square Off - the first ever chessboard in the world that's capable of connecting chess lovers across the world. Not just that, it can think and make a move on its own too. It's literally alive!

The transformation from the prototype to this elegant looking, smooth chessboard wasn't an easy task. Several Expos, numerous feedbacks and iteration after iteration has led to this magical product. After the successful Kickstarter funding and deliveries, now the company's aim is to invest in improving the experience, deliver bigger volumes, and moreover think of fresher ideas from scratch. Because, it's not just about great ideas or technology, it's about making great ideas happen through the creative integration of technology.

At Infivention, the idea is to enable people across the world to connect over games, off screen. How? By building games, that let people play, interact and learn in newer ways.

