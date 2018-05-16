Poster to be presented at the 2018 American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists annual meeting

Glooko, the leader in diabetes data management, today announced the results of its recent study which examined diabetes healthcare professionals' use of CGM data. The study asked 38 diabetes healthcare professionals (29 endocrinologists; nine diabetes educators) to assess CGM data from 10 people with type 1 diabetes within the Glooko platform. The diabetes healthcare professionals were asked to qualitatively rank each patient's daily glycemic control from "best" to "worst" and indicate which CGM data features were relevant in the ranking process.

More than 70% of surveyed clinicians endorsed using three or more CGM data features in assessing glycemic control. This suggests that clinicians value CGM data features which have expanded utility compared to traditional glycemic indicators (SMBG readings, HbA1c) that are static and less dense.

Hypoglycemia and variance were the most frequently endorsed CGM data features (89.7% and 82.8% of all participants, respectively).

Hyperglycemia (44.8%), time-in- (37.9%) and out-of-range (34.5%), and mean daily glucose levels (24.1%) were also frequently endorsed.

No differences were observed between endocrinologists and diabetes educators in how each group assessed CGM data.

Glooko provides a full range of features that enables healthcare professionals to quickly upload and visually analyze CGM data to help create, alter, and optimize patient care plans.

The poster can be downloaded here.

The 27th Annual Scientific and Clinical Congress will be held May 16-20 in Boston. In addition to the poster presentation on May 18 from 5-6:30 pm, Glooko will be showcasing its products in booth 1607 on the exhibition floor.

About Glooko

Glooko provides insights that improve diabetes for people with diabetes (PWDs) and their care teams. Glooko syncs data from the world's most popular diabetes devices and major fitness and activity trackers and supplies personalized, timely insights based on blood glucose, food, insulin, blood pressure, diet and weight data. Trusted by the world's leaders in diabetes care, Glooko is used by 7,000 clinics and over 1.5 million PWDs in 23 countries across 15 languages. Learn more by visiting www.glooko.com

PRM 0483

