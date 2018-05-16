Most markets in Asia were on the back foot at the end of Tuesday's sessions, as traders digested fresh uncertainty over North Korea. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was down 0.44% at 22,717.23, as the yen strengthened 0.15% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.18. The broader Topix was 0.27% lower in Tokyo, with banks, miners and oil plays all in the red. On the mainland, the Shanghai Composite lost 0.7% to 3,169.71, and the smaller, technology-heavy Shenzhen Composite was off 0.41% to 1,832.27. ...

