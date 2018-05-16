Aeris Communications: Aeris & Barnacle Collaborate to Modernize Vehicle Parking Enforcement via IoT

Companies unite to help parking management agencies replace the "boot" with the "Barnacle"

SAN JOSE, Calif. and NEW YORK, May 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/), a technology leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), said today it is working with Barnacle Parking Enforcement, a pioneer in parking enforcement technology solutions that makes parking enforcement in communities and on campuses safer, greener, more efficient, and more convenient for everyone. Aeris is providing an IoT connectivity solution for the Barnacles (http://barnacleparking.com/infficiencysolved-1/) around the world that streamlines the way parking is enforced.

Barnacle Parking Enforcement (http://barnacleparking.com/) unveiled the Barnacle in 2016. The bright yellow, 16-pound device sticks to a vehicle's windshield using suction cups with more than 1,000 pounds of force. Instead of using a boot to keep a wheel from moving, officers and parking enforcement officials can immobilize a vehicle by placing a Barnacle across its windshield and arming it with a keypad. Vehicle owners can disarm the Barnacle with their phone, paying their fine online or by dialing a toll-free number.

A Barnacle web app is available for parking enforcement officials to manage the IoT-enable devices. The app allows officials to track deployed Barnacles through Aeris' IoT asset tracking functionality and receive updates about their status, process payments, and run reports on fines collected. The app also includes a worldwide map to track all deployed devices.

The Aeris IoT Connectivity (https://www.aeris.com/flexible-connectivity-options) platform is being used by Barnacle Parking Enforcement to allow parking enforcement officials to streamline the way they monitor the Barnacle and deploy their personnel. The Barnacle also makes being a traffic enforcer safer, freeing officials from lugging around the parking boots, which typically weight 40 to 45 pounds, and putting themselves in a dangerous position to install them.

The Barnacle offers efficiencies across the entire scope of parking enforcement from deployment to retrieval. This results in:

Less carbon emissions from tow trucks and deployment vehicles;

Small, electric deployment vehicles;

Less maintenance needed; and

Less storage space necessary, freeing up critical space in cities.

The Aeris IoT Connectivity platform offers many innovative features that let Barnacle Parking Enforcement improve its service delivery and expand its service radius in other markets outside of the U.S.A.

CLICK TO TWEET (https://ctt.ec/B972g): Aeris (@AerisM2M (https://twitter.com/aerism2m)) and @ThisIsBarnacle (https://twitter.com/ThisIsBarnacle) collaborate to modernize vehicle parking enforcement via internetofthings. IoT AerisIoT barnacle parking mobility parkingenforcement http://www.aeris.com/news/ (http://www.aeris.com/news/)

Supporting Quotes

Kevin Dougherty, Co-Founder and CEO, Barnacle Parking Enforcement

"Together with Aeris we are working to make the necessary process of parking enforcement more efficient and convenient for everyone involved, including the motorist. The Aeris IoT Connectivity platform provides us cost-effective global IoT connectivity for all deployed Barnacles around the world."





"Together with Aeris we are working to make the necessary process of parking enforcement more efficient and convenient for everyone involved, including the motorist. The Aeris IoT Connectivity platform provides us cost-effective global IoT connectivity for all deployed Barnacles around the world." Erica Glavnik, Campus Safety Supervisor, Corban University

"We absolutely love this technology. The efficiency and convenience the Barnacle provides our enforcement program has been beneficial for both our students and Safety team members. The real-time tracking and alerts allow us to deploy the device while not worrying if a student is circumnavigating the vehicle lockdown."





"We absolutely love this technology. The efficiency and convenience the Barnacle provides our enforcement program has been beneficial for both our students and Safety team members. The real-time tracking and alerts allow us to deploy the device while not worrying if a student is circumnavigating the vehicle lockdown." Christina Richards, Vice President of Global Marketing, Aeris

"Aeris is an Internet of Things industry leader. Through our work with Barnacle Parking Enforcement, we can present them the opportunity to easily track and deploy Barnacle devices enabled by Aeris. The Aeris IoT Connectivity platform is built for IoT and has been globally tested at scale. For more than a decade, we have unlocked IoT value for businesses and look forward to helping Barnacle be the preeminent provider of parking enforcement."

Digital Assets

[Video] Introducing The Barnacle (https://youtu.be/3tA5O8MStCs)

Introducing The Barnacle (https://youtu.be/3tA5O8MStCs) [Photo] Christina Richards (http://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Christina-picture-web.png)

Christina Richards (http://www.aeris.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/Christina-picture-web.png) [Image] Aeris logo (https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hub/246745/file-1690345947-jpg)

Supporting Resources

Read about Barnacle Parking Enforcement (http://barnacleparking.com/).

Read about The Barnacle (http://barnacleparking.com/infficiencysolved-1/).

Read about Corban University (https://www.corban.edu/).

Read about Aeris (http://www.aeris.com/).

Read about Aeris IoT Connectivity platform (https://www.aeris.com/flexible-connectivity-options).

Read and subscribe to Aeris Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/) and Neo Blog (http://blog.aeris.com/neo).

Read Aeris news releases (http://www.aeris.com/news/?taxonomy=news-category&term=press-releases).

Read about the Internet of Things FAQ (http://www.internetofthingsfaq.com/).

For more information about Aeris' news and activities, follow the company via Twitter (https://twitter.com/AerisM2M), LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/aeris-communications?trk=hb_tab_compy_id_54080), Google+ (https://plus.google.com/+AerisCommunications/posts), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AerisCommunications/?ref=ts), Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/aerism2m/) , and YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAncMtlDM8KJWJPpcqP7pxw).

About Barnacle Parking Enforcement

In 2016, Barnacle Parking Enforcement unveiled the Barnacle, a new way for parking enforcement officials to immobilize vehicles. Instead of using a boot to keep a wheel from moving, officers can slap a Barnacle across the windshield, suction it to the glass and arm it with a keypad. The Barnacle is a bright yellow, 20-pound piece of plastic that sticks to the windshield using suction cups with 750 pounds of force.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we've powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

For more information, contact:

Kevin Petschow

Aeris

+1.312.985.9182

Kevin.Petschow@aeris.net (mailto:Kevin.Petschow@aeris.net)

Melanie Klausner

Barnacle

+1.602.373.8131

Melanie.Klausner@havas.com (mailto:Melanie.Klausner@havas.com)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eccd3471-d461-45e3-a639-4f4c9f515353 (http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/eccd3471-d461-45e3-a639-4f4c9f515353)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Aeris Communications via Globenewswire

