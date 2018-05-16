everis and InAuth sign agreement to improve digital identity security processes

- Under this agreement both companies will deliver solutions aimed at reducing fraud in digital channels and enhancing user experience

- The collaboration will facilitate financial institutions adapting to PSD2's security requirements

MADRID, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The multinational business consultancy everis and InAuth, a leading mobile digital device intelligence company, have signed a global agreement to strengthen security across its digital solutions and speed up the identification and authentication process of clients' digital transactions.

Although the technological solutions deployed through this relationship will be applicable across multiple industries, they will be targeted to the financial sector. The implementation of the Payment Services Directive 2 (PSD2) regulation in Europe will require companies to execute exhaustive security protocols in the authentication process of their clients to reduce risks. Furthermore, this directive requires companies to implement malware detection mechanisms in electronic devices in order to avoid security breaches.

The introduction of additional security measures can affect the user experience between companies and their customers. Companies now have a duty to deliver compliant and secure solutions; however, in this case, they can do so by providing a simple capability for both the aspects of PSD2 pertaining to consent and Strong Customer Authentication (SCA). The complexity of providing a compliant and secure solution can be hidden by providing a rich, easy-to-use interface on a mobile device, capable of receiving and sending encrypted contextual messages.

Under this agreement, everis and InAuth will work together to deploy solutions based on the most advanced risk analysis and detection technology. In the current context, where digital identity and personal data are key assets, the everis and InAuth relationship will focus on reducing fraud in digital channels and enhancing user experience.

"With this agreement, we want to provide frictionless transactions, ensuring security and improving user experience," explains Antonio García Zamarra, digital banking partner at everis. "Currently, mobile commerce is increasingly growing and InAuth's technology will allow us to identify mobile phones as trusted devices in order to limit risk and reduce fraud in digital channels."

According to Lisa Stanton, President of InAuth, "Mobile has become the de facto channel of choice for consumers. As a result, companies are required to deploy advanced methods of device authentication to better understand if the devices their customers are using are safe to transact with, if they are dealing with the true customer and if the customer's information on the device is protected. The resulting benefit is that the mobile device, when properly secured, can create a frictionless experience for the consumer."

About everis an NTT DATA Company

everis is an NTT DATA group company that offers business and strategy solutions, development and maintenance of technological applications, and outsourcing services. The company, which carries out its activity in the banking, insurance, industry, utilities, telecommunications, public administration, and health sectors, reached a turnover of 1.03 bn Euro in the last fiscal year. It currently has over 19,000 professionals distributed in its offices and high performance centers in 16 countries.

About NTT DATA Company

NTT DATA is a leading IT services provider and global innovation partner headquartered in Tokyo, with business operations in over 50 countries. Our emphasis is on long-term commitment, combining global reach with local intimacy to provide premier professional services varying from consulting and systems development to outsourcing. For more information, visit www.nttdata.com.

About InAuth

InAuth is a leading digital device intelligence company for a mobile-first world, deployed in many of the largest financial institutions around the globe. InAuth delivers the most advanced device identification, risk detection, and analysis capabilities possible to help organizations limit risk, remove friction, and reduce fraud within their digital channels. With safer digital transactions, banks, payment networks, merchants, healthcare providers, governments, and other organizations are better positioned to capture new revenue opportunities and compete more effectively in an "always-on" world. For more information, visit www.InAuth.com.

