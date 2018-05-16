

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) is planning to release a line of lower-cost Surface tablets to rival Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) iPad, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. The tablets, priced at about $400, are reportedly intended to be launched in the second half of 2018.



According to the Bloomberg report, Microsoft had earlier launched the original Surface RT in 2012, with prices starting at $499. However, it later pivoted to the more-expensive Surface Pro, which gained traction with consumers and now competes with PCs and iPad Pro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX