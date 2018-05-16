

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's Inc. (M) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $139 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $78 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Macy's Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $131 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $5.54 billion from $5.35 billion last year.



Macy's Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $131 Mln. vs. $38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.12 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $5.54 Bln vs. $5.35 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75 to $3.95



