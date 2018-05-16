

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures nudged lower Wednesday morning, unable to extend recent gains. A stronger dollar and concerns about global demand weighed on energy prices.



Still, its been a spectacular month for oil bulls. Prices have surged above $70 a barrel to the highest since 2014.



OPEC's promise to cut production has inspired the rally, along with geopolitical tensions.



WTI light sweet oil was down 30 cents at $71.09 a barrel.



Industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies rose by nearly 4.9 million barrels for the week ended May 11. However, there was a decline of 3.4 million barrels in gasoline stockpiles.



The government's EIA inventories report is out this morning.



