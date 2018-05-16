Rockstone Research: MGX Nears Commercial Deployment of 4 Petrolithium and Water Treatment Systems in Alberta

The Tide is Turning



ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2018 / The time, we have been waiting for, has arrived. Both fundamentally and technically, a major change of trend is poised to start now, also thanks to today's announcement:

To date, MGX Minerals Inc. (CSE: XMG); (OTCQB: MGXMF); (Frankfurt: 1MG) and its engineering partner, PurLucid Treatment Solutions Inc., have completed commercial-scale trials with multiple oilfield operators and are now preparing to deploy systems in Alberta, the heartland of Canada's oil and gas industry.

While the market expects the deployment start of 2 systems in June, the emerging producer today springs a surprise on the market by disclosing that contracts for the deployment of 4 systems are already nearing completion.

The first system is a so-called "petroltihium" plant for the extraction of lithium after a wastewater treatment phase, individually designed and built for an undisclosed "major oil and gas operator in Alberta", MGX today noted, adding: "Sufficient data has been collected to allow for engineering designs specific to the deployment site and PurLucid has already completed fabrication of the combined system." Therefore, the delivery of this system is imminent, remaining "on track and is scheduled for commissioning on site shortly".

The other 3 systems scheduled for deployment are different kind of wastewater/water/brine treatment systems, which all run under a contract between a consortium including government, oil and gas operator, MGX and PurLucid to receive and treat evaporator blowdown wastewater ("EBD").

The full report can be accessed with the following links:

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/4669-MGX-Nears-Commercial-Deployment-of-4-Petrolithium-and-Water-Treatment-Systems-in-Alberta

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/4670-MGX-unmittelbar-vor-Inbetriebnahme-von-4-Petrolithium--und-Wasseraufbereitungsanlagen

SOURCE: Rockstone Research