

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its first-quarter financial results today, department store chain Macy's, Inc. (M) raised its earnings and sales outlook for fiscal 2018.



For fiscal 2018, Macy's now expects adjusted earnings per share of $3.75 to $3.95, excluding anticipated settlement charges related to the company's defined benefit plans as well as impairment and other costs. This reflects an increase of 20 cents compared to the prior guidance.



Total full-year sales are now expected to range from a 1 percent decline to a 0.5 percent increase.



Comparable sales for the year on an owned plus licensed basis are now expected to increase between 1 and 2 percent. Comparable sales on an owned basis are expected to be 20 to 30 basis points below comparable sales on an owned plus licensed basis.



Earlier, Macy's forecast fiscal 2018 adjusted earnings per share of $3.55 to $3.75, excluding anticipated settlement charges related to the company's defined benefit plans.



The company had previously projected comparable sales on both an owned and an owned plus licensed basis to be flat to up 1 percent, and total sales to be down between 0.5 percent and 2 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $3.61 per share for the year on revenues of $24.73 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Regarding it's business in China, Macy's said it has come to a mutual agreement to end the joint venture with Fung Retailing Limited. Macy's will remain active on Alibaba's e-commerce platform TMall, as well as social media channels.



The Macy's e-commerce team in San Francisco will manage the ongoing China business with operational support from Fung Omni in Shanghai.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX