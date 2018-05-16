Global Intelligent Building Market Expected to Reach $42,649 Million by 2024

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Intelligent Building Market by Component, Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024", the global intelligent building market was valued at $12,371 million in 2017, and is projected to reach at $42,649 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2018 to 2024.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Rise in need for new energy efficient interventions, increased market for Building automation and control systems, supportive industry standards and regulations toward smart buildings, and extensive IoT penetration in building management systems drive the growth of the global intelligent building market. However, high initial investment and complex interoperability between various systems and devices deployed for managing infrastructure hampers the intelligent building market growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4605

Based on type, the intelligent security system segment led the intelligent building market in 2017 and is projected to maintain its dominance in the future. However, the building energy management system segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to its increased adoption due to different initiatives taken by countries to reduce the carbon emission and for energy conservation.

Europe generated the highest revenue in 2017; however, the Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth registering a CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4605

Key Findings of the Intelligent Building Market:

The services segment is expected to exhibit significant increase in the global intelligent building market during the forecast period.

Based on type, the intelligent security system segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

In 2017, the commercial segment accounted for the highest revenue among the other end user.

Europe generated the highest revenue in 2017.

generated the highest revenue in 2017. Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the intelligent building market that are profiled in the report include ABB, Cisco Systems, Inc., Delta Controls, Honeywell International Inc., Intel Corporation, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, and United Technologies Corporation.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.



Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com