

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Office Depot Inc.'s (ODP) Chief Executive Officer, Gerry Smith, joined by his Executive Leadership team, will outline the compelling market opportunity for business services and Office Depot's pivot to becoming an omni-channel business services platform, providing end-to-end solutions for businesses of all sizes.



At the investor meeting in New York City, the company will outline initiatives underway to drive profitable growth in products and services with business-to-business Customers and Business-Minded Consumers.



Smith said, 'Already, we are seeing very promising results with omni-customers, who spend twice as much as 'online only' customers and three times more than 'in-store only' customers, growing 31% year-over-year in Q1. This continued positive momentum is creating meaningful results for our shareholders including an expected 5.5% growth in year over year sales in 2018, with an outlook to 2020 that sees services revenue growing to approximately 20% of total sales.'



The company will reaffirm its 2018 outlook of approximately $10.8 billion in total sales, services revenue of approximately 14% of total revenue, adjusted operating income of approximately $360 million, Approximately $350 million of free cash flow.



Office Depot will also outline expected 2019-2020 financial targets of total sales growing at a 0% to 2% compound annual growth rate; Services revenue reaching approximately 20% of total revenue; adjusted operating income growing at a 3% to 5% compound annual growth rate; approximately $350 million of annual free cash flow.



