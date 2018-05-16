

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce and Housing & Urban Development Department's Housing Starts Data for April will be issued at 8.30 am ET Wednesday. The market analysts consensus for housing starts is 1.324 million, slightly up from 1.319 million in the prior month.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the greenback held steady against the franc and the pound, it rose against the yen and the euro.



The greenback was worth 110.15 against the yen, 1.0009 against the franc, 1.1774 against the euro and 1.4372 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.



