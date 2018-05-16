Ketchum Wins Four PRWeek Global Awards

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading global public relations firm Ketchum, won four PRWeek Global Awards and three High Commendations for its work on behalf of its clients in a ceremony held in London.

The campaigns were across a mix of categories including Branding, Influencer Marketing, Healthcare, Public Sector and Global Campaigns. Key to each winning campaign was the strategic and creative approach taken.

Barri Rafferty, partner, CEO and president of Ketchum, said, "We take great pride in the partnerships we have with our clients, who place their trust in us to deliver bold, creative, strategic campaigns that resonate with their target audiences and drive real impact. These awards are a testament to the hard work of our people and our valued client partners, who make us who we are as a firm."

Ketchum's award-winning client campaigns include:

AWARD WINNERS

PRODUCT BRAND DEVELOPMENT

"BloodNormal"

Libresse with Ketchum



CORPORATE BRANDING

"HPE Takes Its Mars-Shot"

Hewlett Packard Enterprise with Interfuse Communications, a Ketchum company



BEST INFLUENCER MARKETING CAMPAIGN

"Nuggs4Carter"

Wendy's with Ketchum



BEST LATIN AMERICA CAMPAIGN

"Test of Courage"

Pfizer with Ketchum and Little George



HIGH CO MMENDATIONS



GLOBAL PR BREAKTHROUGH

"Handle with Care"

Gillette with Ketchum



HEALTHCARE

"Prescribed to Death"

National Safety Council with Ketchum, Energy BBDO, m ss ng p eces and PHD



PRODUCT BRAND DEVELOPMENT

"BK Loving 'IT'"

Burger King Deutschland with Emanate

The PRWeek Global Awards celebrate the best campaigns, people and organizations involved in cross-border communications. Focusing on factors that make PR the most powerful tool in a marketer or company's arsenal, the awards also identify best practice in individual international markets.

About Ketchum

Ketchum is a leading global communications firm with operations in more than 70 countries across six continents. The Holmes Report's Creative Agency of the Year, Ketchum is the winner of 45 Cannes Lions and an unprecedented six PRWeek Campaign of the Year Awards. Ketchum partners with clients to deliver strategic programming, game-changing creative and measurable results that build brands and reputations. For more information on Ketchum, a part of Omnicom Public Relations Group, visit http://www.ketchum.com.

About Omnicom Public Relations Group

Omnicom Public Relations Group is a global collective of three of the top global public relations agencies worldwide and specialist agencies in areas including public affairs, marketing to women, fashion, global health strategy and corporate social responsibility. It encompasses more than 6,000 public relations professionals in more than 330 offices worldwide who provide their expertise to companies, government agencies, NGOs and nonprofits across a wide range of industries. Omnicom Public Relations Group is part of the DAS Group of Companies, a division of Omnicom Group Inc. that includes more than 200 companies in a wide range of marketing disciplines including advertising, public relations, healthcare, customer relationship management, events, promotional marketing, branding and research.