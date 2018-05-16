Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector

PALM BEACH, Florida, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

An increasingly health-conscious consumer is leading to a wide variety of new opportunities in healthcare, most notably a sudden rise awareness and interest of sports vision therapy. Over 75 million people play sports in the United States and one in four Americans has some form of ocular deficiency, according to a study conducted by the University of California. The adaption of sports vision therapy by numerous big-name professional athletes has led to a tremendous market opportunity for consumers beyond the world of professional sports. This growth is likely to continue as the overall consumer healthcare market continues to explode as a recent study by Accenture estimated the market will grow to $737 billion within the next five years. Active healthcare stocks in the markets include: Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSX-V:EYC) (OTC:EYCCF), CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS), National Visions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX), Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL).

Eyecarrot Innovations Corp (TSX-V:EYC.V) (OTCQB:EYCCF) BREAKING NEWS: Eyecarrot Innovations is pleased to announce its participation at the International Sports Vision Association's 2nd annual show at the Zermatt Resort in Park City, Utah. Being a Platinum Sponsor of the event, Eyecarrot takes great pride in being able to contribute to such a tremendous association helping to further the importance of sports vision science. Eyecarrot invited Bryce Salvador to contribute as the keynote speaker of the event, relaying his personal message on the success and importance of sports vision. This discipline is helping all types of athletes reach higher levels of performance through the enhancement of their visual skills. Research now validates that Athletes who use their visual system to its maximum potential will increase overall performance, gain a competitive edge, and decrease their likelihood of suffering from concussions in the future.

As active participants during the show, Eyecarrot was able to demonstrate early prototypes of the Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator with great success, receiving positive feedback from the sports vision marketplace.

"The field of sports vision science is still in its infancy. We are now in a time where testing, training, and most importantly data are front and centre to what athletes have access to in terms of performance enhancing tools. With the new Binovi Touch Saccadic Fixator, in tandem with the Binovi Touch Mobile First Multi Platform App, Bluetooth control, and connectivity to our Microsoft Azure API, we are significantly enhancing a tool that has been tried and tested since the 1970s, and will now provide measurable data on many of the most important vision skills used by athletes today" Commented CEO, Adam Cegielski. Read this and more news for Eyecarrot Innovations at: http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/eyc.html

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) - Last week at HLTH 2018, a health care innovation conference taking place this week in Las Vegas, Nevada, CVS Health Chief Medical Officer Troyen A. Brennan, M.D., delivered a keynote address outlining CVS Health's unique potential to help change current paradigms for addressing population health. Dr. Brennan outlined how the combination of data-driven insights and the convenience of community-based retail health care can provide a highly personalized health care experience that supports the primary care medical home and can improve patient outcomes and lower costs. "Chronic disease in America is growing and our ability to pay for it is shrinking," said Brennan. "At CVS Health, our goal is to make care more accessible, affordable and convenient to help create a healthier population. Our unique enterprise-wide capabilities, including our vast physical retail footprint and digital and analytic capabilities, put us within reach of nearly every American, which allows us to help create a new standard for health care engagement." Today, just five percent of the U.S. population is driving approximately 50 percent of total health care spend at more than $50,000 per patient annually. Many of these patients have common chronic diseases which, when unmanaged, can result in costly and sometimes debilitating medical complications. In addition, when patients experience transitions in care from the hospital to a home setting, more than 40 percent of resulting hospital readmissions are preventable, totaling more than $17 billion in avoidable costs in Medicare.

National Visions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) recently announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. Reade Fahs, chief executive officer, stated, "We are pleased to report our team delivered its 65th consecutive quarter of positive comparable store sales growth. We opened 15 stores during the first quarter, including locations in the greater New York metropolitan area, and continue to see a long runway for store growth. Our optometrists and associates remain committed to making quality eye exams and eyewear more affordable throughout the United States. Importantly, we remain on track to achieve the financial targets we established at the beginning of the year." Net revenue increased 10.3% to $408.0 million from $369.9 million for the first quarter of 2017. Comparable store sales growth of 4.6% and adjusted comparable store sales growth of 4.6% were driven by increases in both customer transactions and average ticket. The Company opened 15 new stores, closed one store and ended the quarter with 1,027 stores. Overall, store count grew 6.8% from April 1, 2017 to March 31, 2018.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) recently announced results from an analysis of the LATITUDE database which evaluated the successful reduction of inappropriate shocks using the SMART Pass sensing filter in patients implanted with the EMBLEM Subcutaneous Implantable Defibrillator (S-ICD) System. The real-world data were presented during a late-breaking clinical trial at Heart Rhythm 2018, the Heart Rhythm Society's 39th Annual Scientific Sessions in Boston, and demonstrated that when the sensing filter was in use, the rate of inappropriate shocks was reduced to 4.3% at one year. The analysis was also published online today in the Heart Rhythm Journal. The SMART Pass sensing filter is an advanced algorithm within the EMBLEM S-ICD System that filters out certain signals that are the primary reason for inappropriate shocks, while maintaining the ability to accurately detect ventricular tachycardia or ventricular fibrillation and deliver lifesaving therapy. Study authors evaluated the effect of SMART Pass on shocks in ambulatory patients and found that the filter reduced the risk for the first inappropriate shock by 50% and the risk for all inappropriate shocks by 68%, without a negative impact on delivery of appropriate shocks.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) recently announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 and provided a business update. "We entered 2018 with an exciting set of opportunities that include a number of regulatory and clinical milestones," said Antony Mattessich, President and Chief Executive Officer. "With the right strategy, objectives and leadership in place, we are able to turn our full attention to execution and, most importantly, to the demonstration of our ability to deliver on the immense promise of our platform technology. Top among our objectives is the continued advancement of our product pipeline and the re-submission of DEXTENZA which we continue to target for the second quarter of 2018." DEXTENZA New Drug Application (NDA) resubmission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) remains on track for the second quarter of 2018. DEXTENZA is a long-acting, preservative-free formulation of dexamethasone that uses Ocular Therapeutix's proprietary hydrogel technology and offers a full course of steroid treatment to treat post-surgical ocular pain in a single administration. The Company has made significant progress addressing not only the specific issues raised by the FDA in its most recent Complete Response Letter, but also the implementation of upgrades to the overall quality systems and key operating procedures necessary to reach GMP compliance. Based on the progress, Ocular Therapeutix is reiterating prior guidance that it is targeting resubmission of the NDA in the second quarter of 2018.

