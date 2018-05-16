Technavio market research analysts forecast the global automotive paintless dent removal (PDR) tools market to grow at a CAGR of close to 7% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005753/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global automotive paintless dent removal tools market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The global automotive PDR tools market is continuously growing owing to awareness among the consumers. The market is witnessing the advent of numerous trends that are positively affecting the growth of the market. The emergence of low-cost PDR body shops that now comprise high-quality technicians' delivering low-cost PDR jobs is one such trend that can be seen.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the low cost of PDR tools as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global automotive paintless dent removal tools market

Low cost of PDR tools

Automotive PDR tools come with several advantages and benefits when compared with dent removal from conventional dents shops. The benefits are more than what can be measured in financial terms. The benefits of PDR tools help in increasing the value of the vehicle if sold in the aftermarket. For example, the use of PDR tools allows the vehicle to retain the original factory paint job. The use of such tools also retains the fit and finish of original factory parts as it avoids stamping of parts in case it is required to repair dent at workshops. Additionally, it avoids owners to have long vehicle history report as it saves conventional dent repair and paint job in a workshop. In fact, the resale value of the vehicle reduces with increase in the number of original paint and dent jobs.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive components, "PDR tools help in maintaining the good resale value of the vehicle. Along with maintaining pre-accident value, the PDR tools also help in retaining pre-accident condition of the vehicle. These factors are helping in driving the growth of the global automotive PDR tools market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global automotive paintless dent removal tools market segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive paintless dent removal tools market into the following key regions, including the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The Americas was the leading region for the global automotive paintless dent removal tools market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 70%. By 2022, the Americas is expected to continue dominating the market and register the highest growth of nearly 2%.

Save big with Technavio this May! Find out what companies are venturing in to beat the heat this summer! Technavio indulges you with a massive 20% OFF on all non-alcoholic beverages reports for the entire month. OR Technavio honors the achievements and efforts of Motherhood this Mother's Day by offering a whopping 30% OFF on all cosmetics and toiletry reports. Offer valid from 7th May for a limited period.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180516005753/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com