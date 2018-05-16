Helsinki International Arbitration Day 2018 (www.hiad.fi) will be held on Thursday, 24 May 2018 in Helsinki. The event gathers international arbitration and dispute resolution experts to Helsinki for the seventh time. The day's theme is "Shaping the Future of International Arbitration". Among the topics addressed during the conference day will be public-private arbitration, sports arbitration, users' perspective on the future of international arbitration, legal tech and legal design.

The speakers include highly distinguished international arbitration practitioners. The keynote speech will be held by Catherine A. Rogers (Professor of Law from Penn State Law, State Gollege (US) and Professor of Ethics, Regulation and the Rule of Law from the Queen Mary University of London (UK)). The top expert in sport arbitration, Richard McLaren (Professor of Law and Interim Dean, the University of Western Ontario; Counsel, McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP, Canada) will be giving an interview on whether some characteristics of sports arbitration can be adopted to international commercial arbitration. He is interviewed by Markus Manninen (Specialist Parner, Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd, Finland), a CAS arbitrator and a sports law and arbitration expert.

Our other speakers include Patrizia Netal (KNOETZL, Austria), Stavros Brekoulakis (Professor, Queen Mary University of London, UK), Robert Lambert (Clifford Chance, UK), Eva Storskrubb (Roschier, Sweden), Galina Zukova (Bélon Malan Associés, France), Michael McIlwrath (GE Oil Gas, Italy),Riikka Koulu (Legal Tech Lab, the University of Helsinki, Finland), Michael Lind (Tyler Technologies, Inc., UK)Clemens Heusch (Nokia, Germanyand Meera Sivanathan (Dottir, Finland). The participants are welcomed by Petra Kiurunen, the Chair of the Arbitration Institute of the Finland Chamber of Commerce (the "FAI"), and Heidi Merikalla-Teir, the Secretary General of the FAI.

The event is organized by the Arbitration Institute of the Finland Chamber of Commerce (the "FAI"; www.arbitration.fi). More than 200 lawyers specialised or interested in arbitration and dispute resolution from about 20 countries attend the event yearly. The language of the event is English.

